Drug ring busted in Toronto area: police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say they've dismantled a drug- and gun-trafficking ring.

York regional police say they've charged 17 people and seized 15 guns in the probe that stretched throughout the Toronto area and Sudbury, Ont.

They say the investigation began while officers probed a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont., after a 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted.

Police released a video of the home invasion in March that appears to show three armed suspects walking up the stairs and beating a victim.