'So glad we're back': Waterdown BIA shops open while merchants adapt to 'new normal'

As the province sets to reopen in stages, businesses in Waterdown are preparing their shops for what will be the new normal.

Waterdown BIA executive director Susan Pennie said the businesses have been missing their customers during the forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and have been working hard to figure out the best way to reopen.

“There’s been some amazing creativity in looking at their spaces and figuring out how they can safely serve people,” she said.

One business that is now back up and running is Griffin Vintage Furniture, but Katrina McManus, a sales associate and the daughter of owner Rose Khara, said customers will notice a change.

“The last couple of months have been pretty good; we’ve been doing a lot of curbside pickup, so that’s how we’ve been keeping our business going,” McManus said, explaining that customers would reach out through Instagram and Facebook and request paint or items in the shop.

She said now that the business has reopened, there are many protocols in place to keep their family and the community safe. That includes a washing station and hand sanitizer that must be used before entering and leaving the shop, physical distancing and masks they are selling for $10 apiece.

In addition, for safety purposes, only one customer is allowed in the store at a time, workshops have been cancelled and paint, masks and gifts are the only items offered for sale at the moment. From each mask sold, $2 is going to charity.

“It’s nice to be able to see how our customers (have) been doing, asking them how they’ve adjusted to this new normal,” McManus said.

Meanwhile, Waterdown Goldsmith is opening up, but certain services will not be available for some time.

“We’re a service, we do a lot of repairs, we do a lot of custom work and I also teach in here, so my teaching has been wiped right off. I can’t do any teaching because it’s too close,” said owner Joan Kirby. During the two months they were closed, Kirby said she still came in to work on original pieces, as it is also a studio.