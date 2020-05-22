How Nova Scotia health-care providers observe Ramadan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Aljunaidi’s responsibilities have increased with COVID-19. Pharmacists now have the authority to renew prescriptions and, following specific guidelines, prescribe medications, including narcotics.

In March, the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists limited filling prescriptions to a 30-day supply. While the decision aims to prevent drug shortages, it also means more work for pharmacists.

The pharmacy where Aljunaidi works decreased its hours in response to COVID-19. But working fewer hours isn’t necessarily less tiring.

“We started having more overlap between pharmacists, because it’s a lot of work and (the work is) really stressful,” she said.

Aljunaidi believes that doing her job while fasting is a spiritual struggle that will strengthen her faith. But fasting with the increasing workload makes it difficult for her to concentrate, especially when she works the night shift, which ends past sunset at 10 p.m.

Sometimes Aljunaidi breaks her fast on those days.

“You don’t want to risk someone’s life when you’re prescribing a new drug,” she said. “It was a difficult decision to make, but Islam is a religion of ease, not hardship.”

While it’s an obligation for Muslims to fast for the month, there are exceptions for those who are ill or travelling. Top Muslim scholars in Britain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have ruled that front-line medical workers are exempt from fasting if they fear doing so would compromise their health or their ability to treat patients.

The pharmacy’s management has supported Aljunaidi by giving her more daytime shifts during Ramadan.

Like Aljunaidi, Abir Hussein, a family physician at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital and Eissa’s wife, said fasting gets more difficult as the day goes by.

Neither Eissa nor Hussein has considered breaking their fast on days they were tired.

“Generally, it’s not exhausting during the day, but it is a bit difficult very early in the morning and at the end of the day because of the change in the sleeping cycle,” Hussein said.

Waking up at 3 a.m. for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting begins, is the reason behind Eissa and Hussein’s irregular sleep during Ramadan. The meal is meant to fuel the hours of fasting that follow it during the day.

What Eissa and Aljunaidi miss the most during Ramadan is coffee.

“I usually stop drinking coffee a week or two before Ramadan starts so I don’t get any withdrawal symptoms,” Eissa said.

A big part of Ramadan is community. Families and friends gather at sunset for iftar, which is the breakfast meal. Hundreds of Muslims spend their nights at mosques in communal prayers, known as taraweeh.

But efforts to control COVID-19, such as physical distancing and the closure of mosques, have stripped Ramadan of the rituals that make it special.

One of the rituals Eissa and Hussein had to put on hold this year is sharing Ramadan with their colleagues at the hospital. In previous years, they had invited their friends who don’t observe Ramadan to fast with them for one day and later come to their house for iftar.

“It was nice to share that moment when you break your fast,” Hussein said. “I really miss this experience this year.”

Hussein and Eissa are making up for the community spirit by spending more quality time with their four kids.

“We have a basketball hoop and we go play basketball,” Eissa said. “We have a 1000-piece puzzle that we’ve been working on since the beginning of Ramadan.”

Cooking one large meal at a certain time every day is not easy after a long day at work. Hussein has been asking her kids for help.

“It’s something that started with COVID. Since schools closed, I thought I’d start life-skill schooling,” she said laughing. “We made homemade pasta. We also made shish tawook.”

Aljunaidi is also getting help from her daughters. But nothing compares to getting invited over by friends for iftar, a luxury that COVID-19 has taken away.

“We’ve been socializing through FaceTime and sending pictures of the food every day to my family,” Aljunaidi said.

The new traditions have helped Aljunaidi connect with her husband, who couldn’t make it home before Canada closed its borders.

Despite all the changes, she finds herself more relaxed in Ramadan. During the month, Aljunaidi, like millions of Muslims around the world, devotes more time to praying and reading the Quran.

“I don’t get frustrated easily, but it gives me patience.”

For Hussein, Ramadan is as meaningful this year as it ever was.

“It’s a time of putting the physical desires aside and focusing on the mental well-being and the things that calm the soul and the mind,” she said. “Ramadan always reminds me that I’m capable of doing things even when they sound impossible.”