CTV News apologizes for airing 'non-consensual behaviour'

TORONTO — CTV News has issued an apology for broadcasting a video that featured "non-consensual behaviour."

In the clip, a woman is being interviewed in a Toronto park about masks when a stranger interrupts to kiss her on the lips.

In a voiceover, the reporter says the woman was OK with the "spontaneous kiss" from a man she said she had met minutes earlier with her dog. The woman tells the man to "text me" as she walks away.

The video was shared and subsequently deleted on Twitter on Friday after commenters raised concerns about consent.