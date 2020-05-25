'Starting to gain a little traction': Flamborough businesses weathering the COVID-19 storm

Flamborough Chamber of Commerce executive director Matteo Patricelli said the pandemic has brought major changes for businesses across Flamborough.

“Just about everyone has had to, at one point or another, reduce staff and manage how staff come in and interact with each other,” he said.

He said restaurants and small retail businesses have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

“There’s no easy answer there,” he said, adding many restaurants have shifted to online pickup and delivery. “You go for the food … and there’s definitely revenue to be generated from the meals, but you know that it’s also the alcohol consumption where there’s good margin, and they’re losing a lot from that.”

Patricelli added that several businesses have moved strongly toward online services due to the pandemic.

While DiFelice said Waterdown Collision has had online estimating for the last 15 years, since the pandemic struck customers have flocked to the service – and as a result, DiFelice said, the business is more focused on the online service.

Previously, he said, staff were busy with walk-in customers and online estimates would be done within four hours, but did not take precedence.

“Now they’re immediately responded to, because that is our walk-in business today,” he said. “Over the last eight business days people are walking in … more so than we have seen in the last six to eight weeks.

“But the online estimating has definitely gone through the roof.”

Meanwhile, Wally Boonstra of Excel Heating and Air Conditioning said that despite being deemed essential, the pandemic also had an impact on his business.

Boonstra said for the month of April, the company’s sales were down 50 per cent from a year prior.

“That’s better than some that are 90 or 95 per cent – which many businesses are.”

Boonstra, who employs 10 workers plus himself and a couple of office staff, said there was a slow period of three to four weeks where some job sites were closed.

“Some job sites, we weren’t sure whether we could get to them or not,” said Boonstra.

“We ended up laying off probably about five guys,” he said. “As we started bringing guys back, we had to pair them together and keep them together, so we’re not mixing and matching crews.

“Eventually all the sites got opened, so we’re up at full speed right now.”

He said the pandemic has caused them to wear personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, when they enter homes to do repairs and installations.

“Some just don’t want us in, but that may change as the weather gets warmer and we have to fix air conditioners,” he said. “People will have to decide – ‘Do I want it or don’t I want it?’”

While there was a downturn for his business, Boonstra said, the biggest expense was wages – which didn't have as significant an impact, because the workers are hourly.

“We did qualify for all the federal programs because our numbers were way off from previous years, so we are exploring using those programs,” he said. “Now everybody is back and we’re full steam ahead – we’re actually quite busy, which is good.”

DiFelice said Waterdown Collision has also had to modify its processes as a result of the pandemic, many of which are here to stay.

“Curbside pickup in a retail business – in my business it means pick up and drop off your vehicle at your doorstep,” he said. “It’s not even curbside, it’s valet.

“Really, we’ve started that for customers … people don’t feel safe out there.”

He said Waterdown Collision sends a tow truck to the home to pick up the vehicle before bringing it to their Dundas Street facility. They then sanitize the vehicle before working on it, repair the vehicle and sanitize it again before the vehicle is delivered back to the home.

As well, they offer rental vehicles, over-the-phone consultations and secure online payment.

Overall, DiFelice said, COVID-19 has taught him a lot.

“It’s definitely given me time to look at my business from the inside out,” he said. “Managing costs, understanding and streamlining processes."

As well, DiFelice said, they've started up a community outreach initiative – and that is something that is not going to go away. Thus far, they have offered food bank donation pickups and a complimentary vehicle cleaning for front-line health-care workers and first responders.

“Wherever I see a need in the community, every month we’re coming out with a new community initiative,” he said. “That’s my biggest takeaway from COVID.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As Ontario begins to loosen restrictions related to COVID-19, the Review wanted to check in on Flamborough businesses to see how they handled the pandemic.

