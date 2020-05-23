Virtual prayers, drive-through gift giveaways — here’s how Muslims are celebrating Eid during the COVID-19 pandemic

The society will be hosting live speakers on their ISNA Canada Facebook page starting at 6:15 a.m. on Eid, followed by a drive-through sweets and goody bag giveaway for kids at various mosques in the GTA. There will be a social media Eid show on their Facebook page from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Islamic Circle of North America will also be holding a drive-through gift giveaway at the Milton Islamic Centre from noon to 2 p.m., spokesperson Raees Ahmed said.

The Muslim Association of Canada will be hosting an online Eid Festival complete with speakers, home virtual prayers, a bake-off and a range of speakers throughout the day. There is also online storytelling, stand-up comedy, a virtual concert and family and youth games.

The Al Rashid Mosque in Edmonton, the oldest Islamic house of worship in Canada, is one of the few that will be allowing actual physical prayers in their building on Eid. They are allowed to host up to 50 people in four different areas of the mosque, with the floor marked so that worshippers stand two metres apart. People must register this year in order to attend.

“We are one of the few who have the luxury of doing that because of the way that the mosque is built,” said Al-Rashid spokesperson Noor Al-Henedy, explaining they’re allowed to host the gatherings because each prayer space has a separate exit and entrance.

A major part of Ramadan is giving back to those in need. Mosques typically host families for the evening dinner where Muslims break their fast, known as iftar.

“Every year in Ramadan we usually have iftars at the mosque. This year we couldn’t, so we decided to just take it to the people,” Al-Henedy said.

Over the last month, Al-Rashid has given away nearly 20,000 meals through a drive-through service, Al-Henedy said.

Meanwhile, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, with its headquarters in Vaughan, will be hosting an “EidTogether” event online at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit eidtogether.ca for more information.

“It will have participants virtually joining from across the country from Newfoundland to British Columbia, including non-Muslims, so we’ve kind of turned it into a multi-faith event,” said spokesperson Safwan Choudhry.

“It’s going to be a unique experience, but I think that also is partly what makes it special,” he added. “Because then Eid in 2020 is one that people will remember for many, many years to come.”

Omar Mosleh is an Edmonton-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @OmarMosleh