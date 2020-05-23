Voices from the ER: Doctors from across Canada weigh in on why you shouldn’t stay away

Usually, I’ll have a case of a patient who gets intubated and resuscitated — so our sickest patients — a couple of times a month. On my last two shifts, back-to-back, we had two terribly sick patients. One of them was an isolated person who had been getting sicker at home. The other person had the worst kind of heart attack and collapsed on the sidewalk.

I had a patient with a hip fracture a couple of weeks ago. She was this very healthy and proud elderly woman and had been kind of hobbling around her apartment for a bit without seeking attention.

It can be a pretty anxiety provoking experience to be an emergency department patient right now. You go in, the first thing you see is someone who is in full PPE with a mask on, a face shield. You’re screened at the door. With all the tape around and warning signs — it really looks like you’re entering a minefield. While it is a different experience for patients, the message is important to get out there: We’re ready to provide care in a safe way and we’re definitely available for patients who need in-person care.

Dr. Rob Drummond is an emergency physician at Montreal’s St. Mary’s Hospital, which is not among the city’s designated COVID-19 centres. Emergency departments in Quebec saw a 42 per cent decline in patient volumes between March 11 and April 30, although some hospitals in Montreal have reported an influx of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks.

I’ve had two patients who delayed coming to the hospital with their complaints only to be diagnosed with metastatic cancer. One patient had chest pain and on evaluation was found to have lymphoma. I had another patient with abdominal pain who was found to have metastatic ovarian cancer.

These are anecdotes of patients who were well-meaning, who normally would have come in because they weren’t feeling well. They were uncomfortable. But they heard the message loud and clear, ‘If you can avoid coming to the hospital, don’t come in,’ and they heeded that message.

Who knows whether their treatment trajectory would have changed at all but I’m more concerned that we could have given patients a closure, made a diagnosis much sooner. It may have put their minds at ease.

Some are definitely scared, but you get the sweet, little old ladies that say, “I didn’t bother you dear, I knew you were busy.” These are the ones that we want to reach. It’s like, if you’re concerned, we want you to come in. There’s a fair number of patients who we see in the emergency department who end up having nothing of consequence. But in their minds, they did have something. We treat acute illnesses but we’re always there to provide comfort.

Dr. Michel Shamy is a neurologist and stroke specialist at The Ottawa Hospital, where he has noticed a drop in patients being referred for stroke prevention, as well as a decline in patients coming to the emergency department with acute stroke symptoms. He believes fear of contracting COVID-19 is keeping many patients away.

My own father is in Montreal and has lots of medical problems. His local hospital is the Jewish General Hospital, which is their COVID centre. He was saying that under no circumstance would he want to go to the hospital because with his age and with his problems.

That became a problem when he started to go into worsened heart failure. All of his doctors — and me as his son — would have rather that he had gone to the hospital, but he categorically refused, because of COVID. In the end, we came up with an algorithm of what would be the situation under which it would be OK to call the paramedics. For him, it was life-threatening things and then he would grudgingly accept to go. But anything that wasn’t immediately threatening his life, then he would try to just soldier on at home.

Dr. Kirk Magee is head of emergency medicine at Dalhousie University and Central Zone Chief for Nova Scotia Health. Emergency department visits in Nova Scotia declined by 39 per cent between March 11 and April. Magee said his hospital’s ED had a significant drop in patients but the proportion of the sickest patients largely stayed the same through the pandemic.

If you look at a health-care system, it’s very complex: lots of different people, lots of different silos, all competing for a scarce resource. When COVID happened, the whole system focused on one thing — how do we respond to COVID. This singularity of purpose broke down all these barriers. Things that literally would have taken six or 10 months to do were getting done in a matter of days or weeks. When a problem came up, no one ever said: ‘No, I can’t do this’ or ‘Yeah, but …’ They said: ‘Gee, that’s a challenging problem and if I talk to these people, I think we could solve it.’ With COVID, the problem in front of us is everybody’s problem. If anything, this has taught us that health care works best when we are all playing on the same team.

Rachel Mendleson is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star.

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star.

Graphics by Nathan Pilla and Andres Plana.