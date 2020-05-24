Mayor apologizes for breaking COVID-19 rules at Trinity Bellwoods Park; Ontario posts 458 new COVID cases as infection rate rebounds; Ford ‘shocked’ by gathering at Trinity Bellwoods

The Islamic Society of North America says roughly 2,000 cars with multiple people inside were able to take part in Mississauga where mosque staff handed out gift bags for families.

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday that celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in which people go without food or drink from sunrise to sunset.

Chihab Kaab, chair of ISNA’s board, said they had planned to start the event at 10 a.m., but cars had already started lining up an hour early. He said spirits were high — “It was truly the spirit of Eid and it was the celebration that people needed.”

4:40 p.m.: There are 10,035 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, which is an increase of 200 cases since Saturday’s tally. In total, 7,397 people have recovered — a 195 case increase since Saturday, the city stated in a Sunday press release.

There have been 759 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In the fall out of the gathering at Trinity Bellwoods Park, the city said bylaw enforcement is “focused on providing education about the physical distancing bylaw and provincial orders,” further stating that education and awareness is the preferred method, but that tickets will be handed out if need be. Four tickets were issued at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday.

The statement said residents are expected to go outside and enjoy the healthy benefits of exercising and fresh air, while also maintaining physical distancing requirements.

1 p.m.: White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Deborah Birx says she’s “very concerned” that people going outdoors for the Memorial Day weekend aren’t maintaining six feet of social distancing.

She was responding to reports showing people crowding at beaches.

Noting that people with no symptoms could unwittingly spread the coronavirus, Birx said people need to wear masks in public if they don’t socially distance because “you don’t know who’s infected.”

12:50 p.m.: The U.S. government is expected to announce a ban on travel from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America’s hardest-hit country.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien says the U.S. wants to take “every step necessary” to protect the American people.

President Donald Trump already has banned travel from the United Kingdom, continental Europe and China, all of which have been hit hard by the virus. On Wednesday, Trump said he was considering barring entry to flights from Brazil.

Brazil reported more than 347,000 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, second behind the U.S. in the number of infections, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

Brazil also has recorded more than 22,000 deaths, fifth most in the world. There have been more than 96,000 U.S. deaths.

12:15 p.m.: Speaking at Queen’s Park on Sunday, Premier Doug Ford reprimanded the thousands of people gathered at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Saturday who were seen breaking physical distancing rules and disobeying the province’s emergency orders.

“I thought it was a rock concert at the beginning,” Ford said. “When I went out there, I was absolutely shocked.”

He further added that he understands people want to get outside and enjoy the beautiful summer days.

“But the images I saw, we just can’t have that right now. It’s just too many people too close,” he said.

Ford further reminded everyone that the virus is still present among us and if precautions are not taken, “it can spread like wildfire.”

“It’s a deadly killer and we can’t give it an inch,” he said. “Until a vaccine is found, our best defence is to detect the virus, isolate it, and slow the spread.”

In the news conference, Ford further urged the people of Ontario to get tested — even if they are not showing symptoms.

“If you’re worried you have COVID-19, or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, even if you are not showing symptoms, please go get a test,” said Ford.

“You won’t be turned away and you don’t need an appointment. Just show up at a testing centre and they will test you,” he added.

The province is expected to release a testing strategy next week.

11:30 a.m.: Ontario’s regional health units continue to report rising COVID-19 case counts as the rate of new infections has rebounded after falling from a peak in mid-April, according to the Star’s latest survey.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the health units had reported a total of 26,759 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,140 deaths.

The total of 458 new confirmed and probable cases reported since the same time Saturday morning was once again up from recent averages, a sign the provincewide decline in infection rate has reversed.

The recent increase has not been felt equally across the province. The daily count of new cases has been relatively flat outside of Toronto over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, numbers spiked in the city this week to among the highest levels of new case reports seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 207 cases reported per day on average over the last seven days in Toronto is lower only than a brief single-day spike in mid-April, when the epidemic was peaking in the province.

The number of new cases reported each day had been on a downward trend since hitting a peak of more than 700 in late April. However, the average has begun to rise slightly after flattening out to about 360 cases per day last week; before this week, the province last saw more than 400 cases on May 8.

Meanwhile, the 26 fatal cases reported in the province since Saturday morning was back in line with the recent falling trend. The rate of deaths is down considerably since peaking at more than 90 deaths in a day earlier this month, about two weeks after the peak in the daily case totals.

Earlier Sunday, the province once again reported another day in which testing labs completed far fewer COVID-19 tests than the target of 16,000 daily. The 11,383 tests completed the previous day was the seventh straight well below the target. The province says the labs have the capacity to complete about 20,000 tests daily.

In the past, spikes in case counts have followed days with high testing rates, and vice versa for days of low testing.

Because many health units publish tallies to their websites before reporting to Public Health Ontario, the Star’s count is more current than the data the province puts out each morning.

The province also reported 878 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 148 in intensive care, of whom 104 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fallen in recent weeks. The province also says nearly 19,500 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — about three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,073 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

10:45 a.m.: After thousands of people were spotted at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday, apparently ignoring physical distancing rules, Toronto police officers are at the park today to enforce those rules.

Thousands of people gathered at the Trinity Bellwoods Park, near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue, despite the city’s emergency orders that bans gatherings of more than five people.

Mayor John Tory said the city officers will be issuing tickets to those spotted in parks and not following the rules.

“I was just dumbfounded by this kind of lack of personal responsibility,” Tory said.

More than 2000 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Ontario.

10:30 a.m.: U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said Sunday he thinks leaders of the world’s major economies “would love to get out of their offices and meet in person and plan the post-COVID world” at a summit Trump is considering hosting in the United States in June.

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for June 10-12 at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. But in March, he announced he was cancelling the annual meeting because of the pandemic and that the leaders would confer by video conference instead.

His national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said Sunday morning that the meeting would be a chance for the leaders to “decide how to get their economies reopened and how we can work together to make sure that we all get out of this COVID crisis and bring back health and prosperity to our peoples.”

O’Brien said “we’d be looking at the end of June at this point.” He said “so far we’ve got a great response” from the invitations that have been extended. O’Brien said U.S. officials will ensure that “everybody’s tested. We’ll make sure it’s a safe environment if the leaders can come here.”

8:30 a.m.: For Muslims, Ramadan culminates on Sunday with Eid al-Fitr, or “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” when families and friends gather for large feasts, prayer and exchanging of gifts.

During Ramadan, families will frequently break fast together in the evening or attend prayers at their local mosque during the day. The COVID-19 pandemic has made those traditions impossible.

Mosques across Canada are altering their Eid plans with virtual prayers, drive-through gift giveaways and live social media events in order to observe the holiday.

7 a.m.: Well-spaced faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the first time in months for the traditional Sunday papal blessing.

They cast their gaze at the window where the pope normally addresses the faithful.

Pope Francis has been delivering the blessing from inside the Apostolic library during the epidemic.

Francis came to the window and waved to the people in the piazza at the end of the blessing.

May 23

8:21 p.m.: A day after Toronto’s mayor and medical officer of health stressed the need to continue social distancing, hundreds of people were seen sunbathing and relaxing in close proximity in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Video of the crowds circulated on social media and led to a public outcry. Mayor John Tory told the Star late Saturday that there would be a heavier presence of bylaw officers at the park on Sunday. Tory added that he visited several parks on a sunny Saturday and Trinity Bellwoods was the exception when it came to respecting social distancing regulations.

The gathering came a day after a press conference where Eileen de Villa said visits on Mother’s Day may be connected to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

6:30 p.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting their fifth consecutive day with more than 400 new COVID-19 cases as the average rate of new infections per day continues to rise, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the health units had reported a total of 26,733 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,140 deaths.