MPs to resume battle over COVID-19 sittings

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen said that while the motion unveiled by the Liberals over the weekend was an improvement over the way the special committee has been allowed to operate for the past month, it still has key limitations.

"We just still firmly believe that Parliament and the powers of Parliament — opposition days, private members' business, motions around committees and things that we do in Parliament — should be resuming," she told The Canadian Press.

"Although we don't dislike what the government is now proposing and at least it's more than one day in person, we are still very disappointed and still maintain that Parliament should be sitting. ... We are going to be there for four days face to face, why can't we have Parliament?"

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez was not available for an interview Sunday.

The key hangup for both sides of the debate appears to be around representation as the House of Commons' administration works through the technical limitations around virtual attendance — limitations that both Julian and Bergen acknowledged.

Those limitations were highlighted in a report by a Commons' committee two weeks ago, including concerns about hacking when it comes to MP votes and procedural questions such as how to handle points of order and privilege.

"Conservatives are supportive of this hybrid committee," Bergen said. "Where we have concerns is a hybrid model of Parliament. There's still far too many questions that have to be answered. ... If you see the book that governs us, it is a huge book. There's a lot of rules that govern us."

Julian agreed that there remain unanswered questions and concerns about virtual sittings of Parliament.

"We want to be immune from hacking," he said. "We want to make sure the vote is clear and public. ... We have to make sure that we work this out. It's not a detail. It's actually pretty fundamental to have a hybrid Parliament work."

Yet the Conservatives' proposal of resuming House of Commons sittings with no more than 50 MPs in the chamber at any time means many MPs and their constituents will not be able to have their voices heard in Parliament, he said.

"What we need to do is answer that question about virtual voting so MPs can fully participate. So where we would differ from the Conservatives is the Conservative motion does not allow for that full participation. It is full participation of a very small percentage of parliamentarians."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2020.

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press