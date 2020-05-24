Toronto officials say crowds eased at park

TORONTO — Officials in Toronto say a popular city park is much less crowded and under control after thousands of people gathered and broke COVID-19 physical distancing rules on Saturday.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said public drinking was a large part of the problem at Trinity Bellwoods Park and it would not be tolerated moving forward.

He said people showed a sense of "entitlement" when they were urinating and defacating in alleyways and near homes in the area.

Police still have not released a tally of how many tickets were issued on Saturday related to physical distancing, but say the focus is still on educating the public.