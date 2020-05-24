CFIA says brand of vegan bars contains milk

OTTAWA — The Canada Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning that a brand of vegan chocolate bars actually contains milk.

The agency put out the allergen alert late Sunday, saying that two varieties of iChoc vegan bars contain improperly labelled milk.

It says the affected bars are the White Vanilla Vegan bar and the Classic Vegan Bar.

The bars are advertised as being made with "rice drink" and note in the nutrition information that they may contain "trace amounts" of milk.