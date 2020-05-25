Six people are in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

11:45 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians have a responsibility to themselves and to the people around them to follow public health rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He also says that people will have to keep adjusting routines as the country moves into summer.

He says any reopening of public spaces and restoration of economic activity will have to happen gradually and carefully.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau says any steps will require robust contact tracing and testing.

His comments come in the wake of images out of Toronto over the weekend where residents packed Trinity Bellwoods park, seemingly leaving little space to physically distance.

Trudeau says each community will tailor restrictions to local circumstances, meaning rules may be different depending on where one lives.

11:35 a.m.: The NHL is hoping to move to Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice facilities and allowing small group workouts, early next month.

The league, which was forced to pause its season March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, released a 22-page memo detailing the plan Monday. The document stresses there’s no exact date for the start of Phase 2 or a timetable for how long it will last.

Only six players will be allowed in team facilities at one time for the voluntary workouts, and no on-ice coaching or instruction is permitted.

On-ice sessions will be non-contact and players will be expected to maintain physical distancing at all times. Players will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting facilities, and when not able to physically distance, but not when they’re practising/exercising.

The final two phases of the return-to-play protocol — training camps followed by a resumption of play — were not mentioned in the memo.

The NHL/NHL Players’ Association Return to Play Committee has been hashing out details of what the game will look like if it’s allowed to return this summer. The union’s executive board approved further negotiations on a 24-team format Friday.

11:32 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll push the provinces to give workers 10 days of paid sick leave a year as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That appears to meet a key demand from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in exchange for the New Democrats’ support for a motion to limit sittings and votes in the House of Commons through the summer.

Trudeau says the Liberals will also work on other long-term measures to make it easier for workers to stay home when they’re ill.

11:30 a.m.: Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a slight decrease in the total of new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours after several days of above-average totals, according to the Star’s latest tally.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the health units had reported a total of 27,137 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,168 deaths.

The total of 378 new confirmed and probable cases reported since the same time Sunday morning was down from a string of daily jumps above 400 as case totals began to rise again last week.

The recent upturn in infections across Ontario has not been felt equally across the province. The daily count of new cases has been relatively flat outside of Toronto over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, numbers in the city have now surpassed the highest levels of new case reports seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Toronto by itself reported another 200 new cases Sunday evening, with nine more fatal cases. Last month, Toronto’s daily average for new cases rose steadily to eventually peak at an average of 209 per day for the seven days ending April 23. On Sunday, the equivalent seven-day average passed that rate, to 218 cases per day.

Because many health units publish tallies to their websites before reporting to Public Health Ontario, the Star’s count is more current than the data the province puts out each morning.

Earlier Monday, province reported 859 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 148 in intensive care, of whom 114 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fallen in recent weeks. The province also says more than 19,500 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — about three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,102 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

11:07 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to address the media at his daily briefing. A livestream of his news conference will be available at thestar.com

10:45 a.m.: Ontario is reporting 54 deaths and 126 cases of COVID-19 at Carlingview Manor Long Term Care home in Ottawa in its latest figures published Monday.

According to the province’s latest figures, 39 residents and 87 staff at the long-term-care unit currently have the novel coronavirus.

Carlingview, run by Mississauga-based Revera Inc., has been hit hard by the pandemic. Revera recently announced the facility is receiving assistance from the Queensway Carleton Hospital to help manage the outbreak.

10:32 a.m.: Ontario is reporting a sharp fall in completed COVID-19 tests as the province’s testing labs continue to operate well below their stated capacity.

According to the province’s morning update, the labs completed just 8,170 tests Sunday, down more than 3,000 from Saturday.

The total marked the eighth straight day in which Ontario completed far fewer COVID-19 tests than the provincial target of more than 16,000 per day.

The total also comes the morning after Premier Doug Ford said the province would open up testing to all Ontarians, even those without symptoms of the disease. “Our best defence right now is to ramp up testing,” Ford said Sunday, promising to announce a new testing strategy this week.

Ford has come under fire because the province has been using less than half its available lab capacity to process tests. The province says testing labs have capacity to complete about 20,000 tests each day, but the daily total has fallen far below that since a provincewide survey of Ontario’s hard-hit long-term care homes was complete about a week ago.

In total, the labs completed 65,558 tests from Monday to Sunday last week, nearly 75,000 short of the stated capacity.

Despite the recent fall in testing, Ontario saw the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases begin to rise again last week.

Experts have been pressing the government to test people with “occupational risk” of exposure, such as grocery clerks.

10:07 a.m.: Federal New Democrats say they want to see real action from the Liberal government on permanent paid sick leave and support for people with disabilities before they will support a plan to continue suspending full House of Commons sittings.

The Liberals over the weekend proposed to waive “normal” House of Commons sittings in favour of expanding the special COVID-19 committee that has acted as a sort of stand-in for the past month.

Because they hold only a minority of seats, the Liberals need the support of at least one of the main opposition parties to pass this motion.

The Conservatives are pushing for an end to the COVID-19 committee and the resumption of normal House of Commons sittings, albeit with no more than 50 MPs in the chamber at any time.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is willing to support Liberals’ motion.

However, he says that support is contingent on the Liberals’ expanding the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to provide paid sick leave to all Canadians in the short term and a commitment to work with the provinces to provide permanent benefits even after the pandemic.

10 a.m.: Many retail stores in Montreal area are opening their doors today, with customers being asked to remain spaced apart and follow hygiene protocols.

Mask-wearing, Plexiglas barriers, frequent disinfecting and no-touch browsing are some of the measures being put in place by retailers as Quebec eases measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Francois Legault is allowing retail stores in the hard-hit region to reopen, as long as they can be accessed directly from outside and customers can keep a distance from one another.

The province has repeatedly urged customers to wear non-medical face masks when out in public but has stopped short of making the measure mandatory.

Some store owners say they’re adapting to the new reality by limiting customers, offering appointments and offering contactless pay and options to collect orders made online.

Shopping malls remain closed for now, while hairdressers, estheticians and tattoo artists will be allowed to open on June 1, but only those outside Montreal.

9:50 a.m.: City staff are proposing to accelerate the installation of new cycling infrastructure as part of Toronto’s COVID-19 response, including extending the Bloor Street bike lanes to Runnymede Rd. from their current end point at Shaw Street, and building new cycle tracks on University Avenue and Queen’s Park Crescent between Adelaide Road and Bloor.

The plan, which falls under the city’s ActiveTO program, would result in 25 km of new bike infrastructure, some of which would mirror key TTC routes in order to give residents an alternative to taking transit during the pandemic.

According to a staff report that will be debated at council on Thursday, transportation services will move ahead with “rapid installations” of the projects this summer.

The exception is on Danforth, where the report recommends a more extensive “complete streets” redesign in order “to support the main street character and local economy.”

The proposed cycle tracks on Danforth would run between Dawes Road and Broadview Avenue. Staff are also recommending filling in the gap of cycling infrastructure on Bloor by creating a cycle track between Avenue Road and Sherbourne Street. Once complete, there would be a continuous bike lane on Bloor-Danforth between Runnymede and Dawes.

9:35 a.m.: The Canadian researcher who was among the first to predict the deadly spread of COVID-19 says the world needs to change the way it monitors for and reacts to disease outbreaks.

Dr. Kamran Khan set out to make a “smoke alarm” that would detect disease outbreaks around the world when he created his pandemic-predicting software BlueDot.

Khan and his team of about 50 experts used big data and artificial intelligence to warn the world of a potentially serious viral outbreak three days before the World Health Organization, though they picked up on the signs even earlier.

9:30 a.m.: Even six months ago it would have been totally normal, maybe even a sign of loyalty.

Heading to work with a cough. Taking a couple of Tylenol to fight off a lingering headache and forgetting about it. Powering through.

But those days are over.

9:20 a.m.: Staffing shortages, a funding model that incentivizes the wrong things and building design that puts workers and residents in danger — these are some of the things an investigation into Ontario’s long-term-care homes will likely reveal, according to experts.

Doug Ford’s Ontario government has promised to launch a commission into long-term care in September.

As of Sunday, 1,525 residents in Ontario’s nursing homes have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to provincial records.

8:30 a.m.: President Donald Trump booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances despite the coronavirus pandemic, at Arlington National Cemetery and at a historic fort in Baltimore. Trump recently called Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested mess,” and its mayor has suggested Trump stay home.

Presidents typically honour fallen military members by laying a wreath and delivering a speech at the hallowed burial ground in Virginia. But the pandemic, which is expected to claim its 100,000th American this week, has led to changes this year. Trump will only lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He is expected to speak later at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. It’s where a poem, written after a huge American flag was hoisted to celebrate an important victory over the British during the War of 1812, became “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

8:09 a.m Queen’s Park has quietly staked $500 million on Ontario Lottery and Gaming to keep the provincial gambling agency afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Ontario’s state of emergency shuttering casinos, slot machines, and racetracks for the past two months, the gaming monopoly was in dire need of a cash injection.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips’ office said the Ontario Financing Authority “is providing OLG with a line of credit to temporarily support OLG’s operational costs and help meet its contractual obligations over the short-term.”

7:30 a.m. The Chinese city of Wuhan has conducted more than 6.5 million coronavirus tests over a 10-day period in a bid to test all its 11 million residents, state media said Monday.

The city’s health commission, in a post on its website, asked anyone who hasn’t been tested to come forward by the end of Tuesday.

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported since the 10-day campaign started, though some people with no symptoms tested positive. More than 3 million people had been tested prior to the campaign, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The campaign was launched after a cluster of six cases was discovered in one residential compound. Wuhan, where the global pandemic is believed to have started late last year, was by far the city hit hardest in China.

7:27 a.m.: Live Nation Canada and Budweiser are partnering to bring a “concert experience this summer for fans to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.” Every Saturday evening, beginning May 30 at 8 p.m., live music from the Budweiser Stage will be broadcast online.

“The month of May has always been the kick-off to summer with the opening of Budweiser Stage, however, during these unprecedented times we’ve all had to change how we live our lives. But it hasn’t changed Budweiser’s commitment to its community,” said Todd Allen, Vice President, Marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada in a Monday morning press release.

The concert series will be available on Citytv and will stream online at citytv.com and livenation.com. The first event will feature The Black Crowes with The Trews.

7:16 a.m.: Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honour fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, which usually puts on a parade in Brooklyn.

There’s “no reason to put anybody in harm’s way,” he said. Still, “it’s really cutting quick to the heart of all the veterans.”

His organization will have a convoy of 10 cars leaving from the Bay Ridge spot where the parade usually starts and then ending up at the Brooklyn veterans affairs hospital, where participants will line up next to their cars for a salute and a wreath-laying ceremony.

In Queens, the group behind the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade will have a few people at the site where they normally end their parade, said executive director Victor Mimoni.

One person will lay a wreath, another will do a flag ceremony and a third will play “Taps” while some others watch, he said, a far cry from the crowds that usually attend the event.

But “we felt the need to do something,” Mimoni said.

7:14 a.m. Japan’s professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.

League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league’s 12 teams.

The announcement came as the state of emergency was lifted in Tokyo and on the northern island of Hokkaido by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state of emergency was lifted earlier this month for other parts of the country.

Teams can being practice games on June 2.

The season was to have begun on March 20 but the start was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has reported about 850 deaths from COVID-19.

Japan joins South Korea and Taiwan whose leagues are open and playing largely without fans.

7:06 a.m. In an early Monday morning interview on CP24, Toronto Mayor John Tory apologized for not properly wearing a mask while visiting Trinity Bellwoods Park on Saturday.

“The mistake I made, and I’m sorry for it — and I’ve said that because I have to set an example — was that I pulled my mask down, and I pulled my mask down because people couldn’t hear me speaking,” he said.

Tory added that the city will be addressing on-street cycling later Monday. The targeted areas will include Bloor Street West from Shaw to Runnymede, on the Danforth mirroring transit lines, University Avenue, as well as Bloor Street from Avenue to Sherbourne.

6:55 a.m.: South Koreans will be required to wear masks when using public transportation and taxis nationwide starting Tuesday as health authorities look for more ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus as people increase their public activities.

Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho on Monday said masks also will be enforced on all domestic and international flights from Wednesday. From June, owners of “high-risk” facilities such as bars, clubs, gyms, karaoke rooms and concert halls will be required to use smartphone QR codes to register customers so they can be tracked down more easily when infections occur.

South Korea was reporting 500 new cases per day in early March before it largely stabilized its outbreak with aggressive tracking and testing. But infections have been rising slightly since early May, with more people going out during warmer weather and eased social distancing guidelines, causing concern in a country that has just started to reopen schools.

6:15 a.m.: Two workers at a downtown Loblaws have tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, the company said late Sunday evening.

In a statement, Loblaws noted that the two team members from the Maple Leaf Gardens store, located at 60 Carlton St. near Church Street, last worked on May 13 and May 18, but were not yet symptomatic at the time.

The store has been thoroughly deep-cleaned and sanitized and will reopen as usual Monday morning, the company said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re notifying customers who recently transacted at this store,” they added.

6:10 a.m.: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and four other remaining areas on Monday, ending the restrictions nationwide as businesses begin to reopen.

Experts on a government-commissioned panel approved the lifting of the emergency in Tokyo, neighbouring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, and in Hokkaido to the north, which had more cases and remained under the emergency declaration after it was removed in most of Japan earlier this month.

Abe said the lifting of the emergency does not mean the end of the outbreak. He said the goal is to balance preventive measure and the economy until vaccines and effective drugs become available.

Japan, with about 16,600 confirmed cases and about 850 deaths, has so far avoided a large outbreak like those experienced in the U.S. and the Europe despite its softer restrictions.

But the world’s third largest economy is fallen into a recession, and public discontent over Abe’s handling of the coronavirus has sent his support ratings tumbling. Recent media surveys show public support for his Cabinet has plunged below 30 per cent, the lowest since he returned to office in December 2012.

6:06 a.m.: The House of Commons is meeting today to decide, again, how it’s going to function as COVID-19 restrictions gradually lift across the country.

The governing Liberals are proposing four sittings a week of a special committee to talk about the pandemic and how the government is responding to it, using a hybrid system with some MPs in the Commons chamber in Ottawa and others participating by video conference.

They would also have four days scattered through the summer when MPs could press cabinet ministers on other issues.

The Liberals appear to have the NDP’s broad backing for the plan, which would be enough to get it passed today.

Sunday 10 p.m.: Ontario’s regional health units reported their first day below 400 new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week on Sunday as Toronto’s average rate of new infections has hit a new high, surpassing a previous April peak, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the health units had reported a total of 27,072 confirmed and probable cases, including 2,164 deaths.

The total of 339 new confirmed and probable cases reported since Saturday evening was well down from a recent string of above-average case reports this week, which had seen five straight days at above 400 new cases.

A recent upturn in infections across Ontario has not been felt equally across the province. The daily count of new cases has been relatively flat outside of Toronto over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, numbers in the city have now surpassed the highest levels of new case reports seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Indeed, most of Sunday’s case growth in Ontario came in Toronto, which by itself reported another 200 new cases, with nine more fatal cases.

Last month, Toronto‘s daily average for new cases rose steadily to eventually peak at an average of 209 per day for the seven days ending April 23. On Sunday, the equivalent seven-day average passed that rate, to 218 cases per day.

Meanwhile, the 24 fatal cases reported in the province since Saturday evening were in line with the long-term recent falling trend. The rate of deaths is down considerably since peaking at more than 90 deaths in a day earlier this month, about two weeks after the peak in the daily case totals.

Earlier Sunday, the province once again reported another day in which testing labs completed far fewer COVID-19 tests than the target of 16,000 daily. The 11,383 tests completed the previous day was the seventh straight well below the target. The province says the labs have the capacity to complete about 20,000 tests daily.

In the past, spikes in case counts have followed days with high testing rates, and vice versa for days of low testing.

Because many health units publish tallies to their websites before reporting to Public Health Ontario, the Star’s count is more current than the data the province puts out each morning.

The province also reported 878 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 148 in intensive care, of whom 104 are on a ventilator — numbers that have fallen in recent weeks. The province also says nearly 19,500 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus have now recovered from the disease — about three-quarters of the total infected.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. The province also cautions its latest count of total deaths — 2,073 — may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

