Quebec surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 85 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today, bringing the total number to 4,069 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Premier Francois Legault says 42 of the newly reported deaths occurred more than seven days ago in Laval, a hard-hit city north of Montreal.

The province now has 47,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 573 cases compared to Sunday.

With a heat wave forecast for Montreal this week, the province says it's trying to come up with a plan to keep seniors in long-term care homes cool while avoiding more outbreaks.