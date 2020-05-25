As America mourns its dead, Trump links the sacrifices of war and COVID-19

WASHINGTON—Monday was the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S., when Americans remember their war dead. At Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of the War of 1812 battle that inspired the U.S. national anthem, President Donald Trump drew a direct comparison between the sacrifices of war and the ongoing toll of the coronavirus.

“We mourn alongside all of the families who have lost a loved one,” Trump said, invoking the service of front-line workers in the war against the “terrible virus.”

Mourning the present while memorializing the past was a theme in Washington, D.C., over the long weekend, where visitors to the monuments on the national mall were greeted by flags flying at half staff to honour those who have died in the pandemic. Many visitors wore masks and kept a respectful distance from each other as they quietly reflected near the memorials, laying down flowers and solemnly telling children about soldiers who never came home. Others observed the long weekend warmth joyously, throwing mortarboards in the air while taking graduation photos in front of the world war memorial fountain, racing up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, or wading along the edges of the reflecting pool nearby.

Immediately to the north is the Vietnam War Memorial, the starkest and perhaps most sobering of the city’s many monuments. A giant “V” of black granite set into the earth, emerging from the grass, the memorial consists of a simple long list of names. Men and women who died in the American conflict in Vietnam, listed “in the order they were taken from us” according to the inscription. Approaching from the west, as the posted social-distancing guidelines instruct, one first encounters John H. Anderson Jr. 75 metres and 58,320 names later, in the east, the list ends with Jessie C. Alba.

Walking its length and gazing over the roll call of those lost recalls that the statistics that define a war are attached to actual people, their names reminders that they had lives and families, ambitions and dreams. Visitors leave mementos beneath the stones that underline the point: tiny bottles of Jim Beam, folded U.S. flags, a hand-addressed letter from “Baby Sister” in North Carolina. “50 long years now,” reads one letter left in memory of Alan H. Gross, “of missed pleasures and foregone pursuits, of lost adventures & unrealized dreams, of life not lived, and we are missing you still.”

The sense of loss is staggering.

As is the realization, that any similar memorial which would one day be constructed to Americans who have died from this epidemic would likely be at least twice as large. The 58,320 people commemorated at the memorial died over two decades. In the past few months in the U.S., already nearly 100,000 have died of COVID-19.

It is anyone’s guess how long the list will eventually become.

Even as its losses were incorporated by the president and the press into the traditional memorials of the weekend, and even as much of the country appears eager to try to return to a more normal life, the coronavirus “war” Trump speaks of appears far from over. Its toll is measured in heavily publicized statistics that continue to climb.

“Together, we will vanquish the virus, and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights,” Trump said at Fort McHenry Monday. How and when that will happen remains, for now, unclear. The president invoked the spirit of generations of American soldiers and the determination of the American people, and the lesson he took from them.