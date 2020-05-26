Coronavirus delays Hamilton school bullying report

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustees are giving an expert bullying review panel until December to file a final report, pushing back the deadline for a second time.
Education director Manny Figueiredo recommended the extension, noting seven of 20 scheduled consultation sessions were cancelled when March coronavirus restrictions prohibited large public gatherings.
These included open sessions at Waterdown District High School and with the racialized community, and panel-only meetings with board committee chairs, principals and vice-principals, staff, union leaders and the Student Senate.
An online survey initially planned for April was also postponed and is now set for October.
Figueiredo said the remaining sessions will take place in the fall, with the final report to be submitted by Dec. 16 even if meeting restrictions continue.
“Whether they be face-to-face or virtual, they will be rescheduled,” he told trustees at their May 25 virtual board meeting. “We will have to use the virtual tools that are available to us to complete this work.”
The extension won the unanimous approval of trustees, who in December pushed back an original May 31 reporting deadline to the end of September.
“It’s so important that we do it right,” board chair Alex Johnstone said, adding the review has broader relevance given bullying is a widespread problem.
“We have school boards across the province and beyond watching to see what HWDSB is coming out with.”
Trustees initiated the review in response to the public outcry after the stabbing death of 14-year-old student Devan Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill last October.
It’s being led by Dr. Jean Clinton, a clinical professor in child psychiatry at McMaster University, Brenda Flaherty, a Mac assistant nursing professor and former Hamilton Health Sciences executive officer, and Gary Warner, a retired Mac prof with an extensive background in social justice issues.
As previously promised, the panel submitted an interim report to the May 25 board meeting, but the 25-page document makes no recommendations, only outlining broad themes from public sessions to date.
Clinton said the final report will recommend systemic changes and the most effective strategies to make them.
“The lived experiences in different parts of our city are remarkable,” she told trustees. “All three of us are absolutely dedicated to making sure that we have student voice and that we have a robust picture of the experiences of students.”
West Mountain trustee Becky Buck said she wants the panel to clearly define what constitutes bullying, something Clinton agreed is essential.
“My one daughter, she will say she’s being bullied when I tell her that she needs to eat spinach,” Buck said. “Not everyone is working from the same framework of what bullying is.”
Figueiredo said the review is still within a $225,000 budget, with contributions of $150,000 from the Ministry of Education and $50,000 from the Hamilton Community Foundation. The rest will be covered by a board contingency fund.
