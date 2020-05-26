Coronavirus delays Hamilton school bullying report

It’s being led by Dr. Jean Clinton, a clinical professor in child psychiatry at McMaster University, Brenda Flaherty, a Mac assistant nursing professor and former Hamilton Health Sciences executive officer, and Gary Warner, a retired Mac prof with an extensive background in social justice issues.

As previously promised, the panel submitted an interim report to the May 25 board meeting, but the 25-page document makes no recommendations, only outlining broad themes from public sessions to date.

Clinton said the final report will recommend systemic changes and the most effective strategies to make them.

“The lived experiences in different parts of our city are remarkable,” she told trustees. “All three of us are absolutely dedicated to making sure that we have student voice and that we have a robust picture of the experiences of students.”

West Mountain trustee Becky Buck said she wants the panel to clearly define what constitutes bullying, something Clinton agreed is essential.

“My one daughter, she will say she’s being bullied when I tell her that she needs to eat spinach,” Buck said. “Not everyone is working from the same framework of what bullying is.”

Figueiredo said the review is still within a $225,000 budget, with contributions of $150,000 from the Ministry of Education and $50,000 from the Hamilton Community Foundation. The rest will be covered by a board contingency fund.