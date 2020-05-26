Hamilton's bylaw officers will be monitoring large gatherings across city

As the weather turns hot and humid and entices people into parks and trails, they will be greeted by bylaw officers ready to issue tickets for violating physical distancing rules.

As public health officials looked on in horror at the crowds that swelled at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park May 23, Emergency Operations Centre director Paul Johnson acknowledged there was a surge of people moving about the community in Hamilton.

He said May 25 that the barriers blocking access to the escarpment stairs have been damaged as people attempted to use the popular area.

“I understand how much people want to use the escarpment stairs, (but) they are closed,” said Johnson. “We don’t believe they are safe to open up just yet. We were pretty clear when we talked about the stairs, they remain closed.”

He said with the onslaught of humid weather that started last weekend, bylaw officials issued a number of tickets to people not physically distancing. Johnson said they have jumped from two tickets that were issued in early April to 16 now.

“There are more of these tickets being given out,” he said.

Johnson said the city is beyond educating the public, and bylaw officials will be enforcing the physical distancing bylaw to prohibit certain activities during the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s physical distancing bylaw can result in a fine for individuals of $500, and this may increase to $10,000 for a serious offence.

Individuals can also be charged under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for gatherings of more than five people, which carries a fine starting at $750.

Premier Doug Ford said May 25 that he will extend the provincial order of prohibiting gatherings of five or more people after what happened in the Toronto park.

Johnson said, though, that preventing a Trinity Bellwoods Park scenario in Hamilton will be in the public’s hands. He said the city’s bylaw officers can’t cover the entire city, but they will be at so-called "hot spots" such as the escarpment stairs, waterfalls and parks to monitor physical distancing measures, he said.