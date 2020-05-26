Quebec nursing homes grapple with lack of AC

MONTREAL — An unusual May heat wave has Quebec authorities scrambling to keep residents cool in long-term care homes ravaged by COVID-19.

Roughly two-thirds of the province's long-term care rooms do not have air conditioning according to the province, a situation that led to problems even before COVID-19 was a factor.

The province's usual practice of setting up air-conditioned cooling areas in the homes has now been complicated by fears of further spreading the novel coronavirus.

One patients' right advocate says the pandemic may finally force Quebec to provide all residents with in-room air conditioning — something that has been sought for years.