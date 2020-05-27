'It’s our worst nightmare:' Report details horrendous conditions at Pickering's Orchard Villa Retirement Residence

The report also listed inappropriate personal protective equipment was used throughout all staffing levels, including doctors.

It noted “mouth care and hydration schedules not being adhered to.”

The report said nurses appeared “to document assessments without having actually assessed the patient.”

It noted: “Staff putting food and important belongings outside of residents reach.”

The report noted an incident of a likely fractured hip that was not addressed by staff.

It found: “Respecting dignity of patients not always a priority. Caregiver burnout noted among staff.”

There were several issues listed in regards to staffing and communication.

The report found liquid oxygen generators were not filled, therefore unusable; patients were sleeping on bare mattresses; and there were multiple falls after which the residents weren’t assessed.

In order to keep residents from wandering the halls, their walking aids were removed and their mattresses put on the floor because they couldn’t get up from that low of a position, the CAF said.

The province has begun an active investigation based on the report. One death has been referred to the Office of the Chief Coroner for investigation. In addition to continued regular inspections, the Ministry of Long-Term Care inspections branch will immediately investigate specific critical incidents referred to in the report.

The government also recently announced it will launch an independent commission into Ontario's long-term care system beginning in September.

“We have said for a long time that our long-term care system needs to be repaired and advanced and we will do just that for our loved ones,” Ford said.

Morrison wants a public inquiry.

“We all want a public inquiry,” she said. “We all want it now, not later.”

She said the Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton should call for the inquiry before breaking for the summer next week.

“They have a chance to do something right before they walk out of the legislative room next week.

“Step up before you step away,” was her message to Fullerton.

A statement by Lakeridge Health following the report’s release said Orchard Villa had been managing the outbreak for almost two weeks before a team from Lakeridge Health was brought in to support them.

“Lakeridge Health took immediate actions to begin to manage the outbreak at Orchard Villa when it arrived on site in late April,” it said. “These included adding dozens of front-line providers to support care to residents along with initiating decontamination (deep cleaning), infection prevention and control measures and ongoing staff education and training on the use of PPE.”

On the day the report was released, 77 deaths at Orchard Villa had been reported.

The province said the number of new cases is decreasing and there are a number of recovered cases at the home.