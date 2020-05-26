NewsAlert: One dead, two wounded in Toronto shooting

TORONTO — Police say a 16-year-old boy is dead and another boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting in downtown Toronto.
Police Chief Mark Saunders says the "brazen" shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m.
Saunders says the two boys were targeted and the woman was an innocent bystander.
MORE COMING
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
