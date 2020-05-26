B.C. reports no COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases as restart enters second week

VICTORIA—British Columbia didn’t report any new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, but there have been 11 additional cases of the virus.

A total of 2,542 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,122 have recovered.

There have been 161 deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged people to continue their approaches to protecting themselves from COVID-19 as B.C. enters the second week of its economic restart plan and more activities resume.