Traffic jam clogs drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre

A surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, created after Premier Doug Ford opened it up to anyone who feels they need it, led to four-hour waits on Monday and Tuesday at the only drive-thru assessment centre in Toronto.

“Once the premier opened up the testing criteria we saw a huge surge,” said Donna-Lyn Moore, clinical manager for the William Osler Health System’s Etobicoke Drive-Through Assessment Centre.

The centre, located down the street from Etobicoke General Hospital, opened March 30 and was seeing about 40 patients a day when testing was more limited.

Volumes have increased as the controls around testing have been loosened, and the floodgates opened on Monday after Ford said people could seek testing for mild symptoms or if they are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19. Previously only those with one or more symptoms of the illness could get testing.

Last week the Etobicoke drive-thru testing centre was seeing between 200 and 300 people a day, but after Ford’s statement on Sunday, it jumped to 466 on Monday. By 2 p.m. Tuesday the testing centre had already seen 300 people, some of whom had to wait up to four hours to be tested.

“Our parking lot is completely full, it’s at capacity, we really can’t take any more,” said Moore on Tuesday afternoon, adding that people were being advised of the long wait in advance.

The staff of 20 is trying to start earlier and is staying later to keep up with demand, and depending on whether the trend continues, staffing could be scaled up, said Moore.

While the nasal-swab test is quick, people have to be registered so that they can be contacted with results, and assessed by a physician before the test is administered. The swabs are sent to labs around the region for analysis.

Moore said people have come from as far away as Barrie, Pickering and London to be tested at the drive-thru.

“They like the convenience; they don’t want to leave their car and go into the hospital, that’s why sometimes they are willing to wait for long periods of time. They feel safe.”