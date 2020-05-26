Global News defends journalist against what it calls ‘effort to discredit’ reporting on Beijing-COVID-19 masks

Jason Xie, a spokesperson for MLARA, pointed to a passage in the article quoting a translation from Mandarin saying every overseas Chinese is a “warrior” as an incorrect translation tainting all Chinese Canadians.

“That is misleading and irresponsible and this kind of statement sows hatred and mistrust among our community,” Xie said.

Xie said there were plenty of other areas in the report the group took issue with, which could be seen by “reading between the lines.” He did not highlight specific examples.

Xie said Cooper should apologize for the translation discrepancy.

“We want nothing to do with whatever a foreign country may have done,” Xie said. “We live in Canada.”

The organization posted a statement and a fundraiser for legal action seeking an apology and compensation for the Chinese-Canadian community.

As the situation escalated Tuesday, Global News said it stood by Cooper’s story.

“Global News is committed to following journalistic standards and practices, and we stand by Sam Cooper’s article and support his ongoing investigation in a matter of significant public interest,” said the network in a statement to the Star.

“We are increasingly concerned by what appears to be an organized effort to discredit our journalist, our reporting, and our news division as we investigate the serious issue of foreign influence in Canadian affairs.”

Other groups representing Chinese Canadians say they are concerned about MLARA’s motives.

Before MLARA released its statement, it held Zoom meetings with an open invite to interested parties on WeChat to discuss how to proceed.

During the April 10 meeting, several ideas were discussed about how to approach Cooper’s reporting. Among the suggestions made was to investigate Cooper himself to see if he had ever committed any illegal acts, or if he was behind on his income taxes in a bid to hurt his reputation.

Another course of action suggested was to have many people personally file small claims lawsuits against Cooper at the same time. It was suggested that this could exhaust him.

Haicheng Wang, who identified himself as the President of Nanjing Association of Canada, suggested a lawsuit would prove Chinese are not “pushovers.”

Xie said he couldn’t comment on what was said during the April 10 meeting because he didn’t attend it.

As some levelled accusations at Global, Ivy Li of Canadian Friends of Hong Kong said more such reporting that “is able to connect a complex system and connects the dots for us” is needed in Canada.

Another organization, Alliance Canada Hong Kong, said it did not view the report as racist, and said Canadians need to understand that criticizing the CCP is not racist.

“They frequently use issues of racism and social justice to silence any one critical of their actions,” said the organization in a statement. “This leaves dissidents and others suffering under the Chinese Communist Party out to dry.”

Xie said he had no knowledge of the UFWD or its operations in Canada.

Garnett Genuis, a Conservative MP from Alberta who is also on the Parliamentary Canada-China Relations Committee, said he was concerned by what he said are efforts meant to intimidate journalists calling into question the CCP’s actions in Canada.

“Canadians should be asking some very serious questions about the kinds of dynamics that are emerging when we have journalists publishing well-researched important stories about what the Chinese government is doing and those journalists getting intimidated and called racist,” he said.

But, despite Trudeau’s promise to look into the lawsuit against Global being promoted on Murray’s WeChat channel, Genuis said Ottawa’s “weak” record on issues related to the CCP doesn’t give him confidence action will be taken.

Jeremy Nuttall is a Vancouver-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @Nuttallreports