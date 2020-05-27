Advocates call on feds to fix long-term care

OTTAWA — Advocates and experts in long-term health care say now is the time for Ottawa to intervene when it comes to the inhumane treatment of seniors in nursing homes across the country.

When the number of deaths related to COVID-19 started mounting in April, federal officials promised to work with provinces to better protect seniors in the future.

Then came damning military reports, outlining cases of abuse and acts of negligence in the Ontario and Quebec long-term care facilities where troops had been deployed to help during the pandemic.

The military found insect infestations, the aggressive feeding of residents that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours.

Federal and provincial politicians expressed disgust and dismay at what the military uncovered and promised action, but researchers, experts and advocates say they've been raising the same concerns for years to no avail.

While disappointed it took military interference to bring the issue to the foreground, they say this should finally spur some kind of federal action to deal with the problem.

"We have to stop the bickering and the jurisdictional issues and act together so that we have some national standards, some national expectations, some resources that are attached to that," said Carole Estabrooks, who has collected data on long-term care for 15 years as the head of the Translating Research in Elder Care program at the University of Alberta.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the allegations outlined by the military "appalling" and said Ottawa must take swift action to address the situation.

He has been advocating to bring the long-term care system under the Canada Health Act, blaming many of the problems in these centres on the for-profit model under which many seniors' homes in Canada operate.

"We want the federal government to show leadership on this, and not hide behind jurisdiction," Singh said.