Hamilton’s first heat streak of the season is sticking around

Baby, it’s hot outside.

The first heat streak of the season is sticking around as Hamilton’s medical officer of health extended the heat warning Wednesday. The warning will stay in place until a cancellation notice is sent.

Temperatures will climb to near 30 degrees in many areas again today. A high of 29 C is expected with it being a bit cooler near Lake Ontario at around 25 C.

So, how do you beat the heat in the Hammer when so many things are shut down over COVID-19? Pools, beaches, malls and air-conditioned restaurants remain closed as a pandemic precaution even as temperatures spike past 30 C.

The city temporarily opened some libraries and rec centres as “cooling spaces” Monday after medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson issued a heat warning.

These locations can also be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. Each temporarily opened library or rec centre will operate as a “waiting room” and place to hydrate during the hottest part of the day. (They’ll hand out bottled water since water fountains are still off-limits.)

While Thursday’s temperatures will continue to be above normal, there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. A high of 26 C is expected with a humidex of 32. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

A cold front will bring in much cooler and less humid air to the area on Friday when showers and a high of 22 C are expected.

KNOW THE SIGNS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION:

