'We're taking over:' Province now in charge of Pickering's Orchard Villa long-term care home

PICKERING -- The provincial government is taking over the management of Orchard Villa in Pickering and four other retirement homes in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford said, "We're taking over the management of the five. Those are the ones we're most concerned about.

"In the face to those accusations, we'll use every tool at our disposal," Ford added.

Inspection teams will also be sent to the five homes and will be on site for two weeks, conducting interviews.

The moves came after a damning report issued by the Canadian Armed Forces into conditions at the homes was made public yesterday. The report noted at Orchard Villa “cockroaches and flies” were present while patients were “left in beds soiled in diapers.” One death at Orchard Villa has been referred to the coroner for investigation.

The other homes are Altamont Care Community in Toronto, Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto, Hawthorne Place in Toronto and Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton.

The province has stated an investigation into the conditions at the homes and "the results will be turned over to the police," Ford said.

The premier added, "I'm fully prepared to pull licences" of homes that aren't operating properly and efficiently.

"I'll do whatever it takes," Ford said.

An independent commission will be set up over the summer and will investigate what happened at long-term care facilities during the pandemic, Ford stated.