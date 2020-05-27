Quarantine cash? Hamilton eyes incentives for residents struggling with COVID-19 self-isolation

Staying separated for 14 days from family members living in the same “cramped apartment or home” is particularly challenging, Richardson said. She noted other jurisdictions have had success offering “out-of-home isolation” options to halt the spread of coronavirus within families.

With that in mind, the city reached out to McMaster University to see if up to 75 residence rooms could be used in an out-of-home isolation strategy.

It’s not a done deal.

“We are looking to see whether this might work but there are many details to discuss,” said McMaster spokesperson Wade Hemsworth. Still, he noted medical residents working in hospitals and researchers are already making use of university residence rooms for self-isolation.

Richardson said the city will first survey residents to “assess community acceptability” of the idea and report to council on who would be expected to pay. Six months using all of those rooms would cost about $700,000.

Public health is also examining other self-isolation “supports” the city could offer to residents — particularly if a new wave of infection slams the city.

Options include offering $50 to everyone who quarantines, a $15-a-week grocery supplement during self-isolation or a year of free access to city services.

The cost of such incentives is hard to predict.

The $50 quarantine incentive, for example, could cost anywhere from $162,000 to $1.4 million depending on whether or when we hit a “second peak” of infections, as well as how successful the city is in detecting new cases.

Public health will report back to council in the next month or two on which incentives — if any — should be adopted.