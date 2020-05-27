Ontario says more heath providers can reopen

TORONTO — The province says over two dozen different health-care providers who were closed because of the pandemic lockdown can reopen.

Dentists, optometrists and massage therapists are among several dozen providers who can start to take clients immediately.

Chiropractors, physiotherapists, psychologists, dieticians, denturists, and midwives are also included on the list.

The province says the reopening of the clinics must be done in compliance with the respective regulatory colleges that oversee the providers.