Westbound Linc to be closed Friday night for repairs

Overnight closures on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway will begin Friday evening.

The closure will affect the westbound lanes between the Upper James exit ramp and the Garth Street entrance ramp.

The lanes will close at 8 p.m. on Friday and work is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a city release the closure is related to overhead sign repairs. Last summer, the Linc had five days of rolling closures to allow for “urgent” repairs to the sign-holding skeletons.