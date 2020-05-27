Ontario police watchdog probes death of woman

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in Toronto who fell from a 24th floor apartment balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto Police Service officers responded to a domestic complaint at the building late Wednesday afternoon.

The SIU says preliminary evidence suggests police went into an apartment and noticed the woman on the balcony.

In a release, the unit says a short time later the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below.