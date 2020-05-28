‘Up in the air’: Students worry about services, support ahead of online fall semester

“Because something so drastic and traumatic is occurring, many students can’t work to their full potential, it’s impacting their grades and their GPAs,” she added.

Outside of the classroom, Arkilander is also worried about what kind of services she will be able to access on campus in the fall.

She currently sees a doctor at the Student Wellness Centre, but an update on what that service will look like has yet to be seen.

“It’s very up in the air as to what will go on with that,” she said. “You really can’t replace that (service) with a call.”

‘Major limitations’

Nathan Todd says he considers himself one of the “luckier” ones.

Pursuing his PhD in philosophy at McMaster, Todd’s research doesn’t take place in a lab — instead, the library. But even that restriction pales in comparison to others, he said.

Todd can use the expanded online library for resources and likely stay on track to finish his program on time. Research labs and specialized facilities, on the other hand, will have “limited availability,” according to the university.

“There are going to be major limitations,” said Todd, which he notes could pan out to financial crunches for those on strict funding timelines.

Come fall, the way teaching assistants do their job will also change, added Todd. The 33-year-old is the president of CUPE Local 3906. He represents TAs, sessional instructors and postdoctoral fellows.

The group has not received any guidance on what the fall semester will look like for them or what kind of training they will get to help them do their jobs in a new setting.

He said the switch to online at the end of the winter semester due to the pandemic resulted in solutions that were “haphazard” and “last minute” for many assistants.

“It’s less clear how it’s going to look in the fall with an entire semester,” said Todd.

‘Not enough support’

This summer, Andrew Mrozowski is already getting a bit of an “idea” of what fall will look like for his classmates.

The fourth-year political science student is currently enrolled in two online courses for the spring semester. One is seminar-based and the other consists of modules posted to Avenue to Learn, the university’s online classroom. The Zoom-based class makes Mrozowski feel included, but some parts have been “problematic,”

Even at a distance, there are group presentations and discussions, which present problems with varying levels of internet.

In the module-based class, the support has been “lacking,” said Mrozowski. He describes the class as “self-guided.”

“I feel like there is not enough support, everything is solely, ‘OK here is what you’re supposed to cover, good luck,’” he said.

Mrozowski said with no promises of a decrease in tuition cost, he is looking to the university to ensure their “investments” in online learning can help the course content and delivery match that of a real life lecture hall.

“I want the same experience that I would be getting inside the classroom, outside the classroom,” he said.

Adding to the state of “limbo,” Mrozowski said there are no guarantees as to what students will get out of their usual extracurriculars in the fall.

The 20-year-old is the band director for the Absolute Pitch show choir and the managing editor of The Silhouette. Out of the two, he only expects the student newspaper to be somewhat “business as usual.”