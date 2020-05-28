Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $10.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.85 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.