Durham Special Olympians miss sense of community during coronavirus shutdown

Of course, the shutdown was unavoidable, for the safety of athletes and volunteers, MacDonell said. In the interim, both the provincial and Greater Durham organizations have been trying to provide online services to keep athletes active, informed, and in touch, he said.

And the provincial organization continues to examine potential models for at least a partial resumption of in-person programs, which are currently shut down at least until the end of June. Some sports that don’t see athletes in close contact — tennis, for instance, and perhaps golf and track and field — may be easier to restart than others, MacDonell said.

Other team sports may be able to resume, but with modifications to observe the need for distancing. For instance, if a soccer team can’t engage in a real game, perhaps the players can at least come out for drills, he said: “They’ll be things where you could conceivably social distance.”

The provincial organization is now working on a cohesive plan that will be adopted by chapters throughout Ontario.

“The protocols will be the same for everybody,” MacDonell said. “We’ll need to have some protocols in place because of the diversity of the athletes in our organization. Everyone recognizes there’s a different level of custodial responsibility. We’ll do the things we can do safely, and respectfully.”

As they await resumption of their sports, Andrew and Ashley Boyd keep in touch with their friends online and by phone — Ashley is using FaceTime to chat and work out with her best friend, while Andrew is in touch with his pals regularly.

“I’m on the phone with them every day, checking on how they are,” Andrew said. “And they’re doing pretty darn good — they’re all doing what they have to do.”

Ashley is still going to her job in a supermarket bakery, and Andrew’s keeping active — he’s going for “two or three walks a day” and has developed an affinity for baking cookies and brownies.

He said he looks forward to getting back to sports, and the community in which he thrives.

“It means I can go out in the community; I feel like I’m welcome, ” Boyd said. “There’s always a good atmosphere — it makes me proud of myself.”

Boyd also looks forward to seeing his grandparents, from whom he has been apart since the pandemic began.

“I haven’t seen them since February,” he said. “ The first thing I’m going to do when this is over is go and see my grandparents.”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY

Special Olympics plays a vital role in the lives of many people across Durham. We wanted to find out what impact COVID-19 has had on the organization and the people it serves.