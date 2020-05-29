'Very disappointed': Waterdown Farmers' Market cancelled for 2020 season

Due to concerns about COVID-19, residents will not be able to get fresh produce from the Waterdown Farmers’ Market.

The Waterdown BIA has decided to cancel the market for the 2020 season, said Waterdown BIA executive director Susan Pennie.

“It is with an abundance of caution and a lot of work and thought that the board of management and the Farmers' Market Committee did suspend the regular 2020 Farmers' Market season,” she said. “We’re all very disappointed but there’s a lot of extenuating circumstances that make it very difficult for us to manage in an open temporary setting.”

Pennie added Waterdown Legion is also closed, which complicates matters, as the market is held in the 79 Hamilton St. North parking lot.

The opening of the market’s seventh season, which was slated for May 23, was previously delayed. During an April 16 virtual town hall with Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly, Pennie said there were a number of issues related to opening the market - including sanitization, access and managing physical distancing.

She added the market is not like a controlled retail outlet or store that has the ability to enclose access.

“People come in from the top, the bottom, the side,” she said at the April town hall. “We don’t have a fenced-in area where we can kind of control or limit the number of people who are coming into the market.”

In addition, Pennie said because the market has to set up and tear down each week, a part-time crew comes in to set up at 6:30 a.m. That means it is very difficult to sanitize tents and tables.

They were also concerned, she said, about how handwashing stations can be set up in each of their 35 vendors’ booths.

- with files from Mac Christie