Second cannabis store proposed for Waterdown

A second cannabis retail shop application for Waterdown is in progress with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The proposed store, which is named SpiritLeaf 64 Hamilton St. N. in documents on the AGCO website, is slated to be located at 64 Hamilton St. North, Unit 2A.

The application has been put forward by 2570304 Ontario Inc., and public comments on the application are open until June 6.

The Hamilton Street application is the second for Waterdown — an application for Grass Station, proposed to be located at 53 Dundas St. E., Suite 2 — is in progress.