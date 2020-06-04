'Local is key': Torstar sale likely won't impact Ontario community newspapers, insider says

Rivett also said they don’t intend to hack and slash their way to success.

“Our current focus is that we’re excited to bring new potential revenue sources and partners to the business and find ways to grow, not cut,” said Rivett, who recently retired from Torstar's largest independent shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

As far as specific plans for Torstar’s community newspapers, not much has been said, at this point, but Hinds doesn’t expect any major changes.

“Local is key right now and we’ve certainly seen that in the community sector. I don’t see that the ownership is really going to change that,” he said. “It’s really about serving those communities and being the medium of record in those communities, which Metroland (now Torstar Communities) has been for a lot of those communities.”

Hinds noted the new owners have talked about shifting to a more “digital strategy,” but added it’s “something you guys have already embraced and are moving forward with.”

The sale of Torstar comes at a time when the already struggling newspaper industry is being further battered by dramatic declines in advertising revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got huge (readership) demand at the same time when a major source of revenue, and for many the community sectors the primary source of revenue, has disappeared or has been severely cut back,” Hinds said.

But the pandemic has also revealed how vital local newspapers are to the communities they serve, he added.

“The real silver lining is that this crisis has shown how much people rely on, and appreciate, and value their local news brands,” he said. “Nobody else is telling readers in their specific communities where to get COVID testing; how many cases there are, all of that stuff… and we’ve certainly seen that readers have responded by viewing and reading the product at hugely increased rates.”

Hinds said Torstar’s new owners are bound to find that appealing.

“It’s all about eyeballs and, I think, the industry has proven, yet again, when Canadians or Ontarians go to look for information and news about their community, we know where they’re looking. That’s got to be attractive to anybody looking to run the business.”

— With files from Josh Rubin, Rosa Saba, Canadian Press