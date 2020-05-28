Long-term care staff suffer in 'broken' system

"You feel like you're drowning all day," she said.

Many people have pointed the finger at support workers for the conditions in the homes, and Ferrier said she's received several calls along those lines in recent days. But those people don't understand that the workers are also victims, and have been for a long time, she said.

"They have no idea what's going on in those homes. It's totally unfair. I just think it's totally unfair and it just makes me sick," she said.

The profession is completely unregulated, workers are underpaid and typically underprepared for the huge workload, risks and mental, emotional and physical exhaustion associated with the job, she said.

"Many of them have developed post-traumatic stress disorder because of the load in long-term care, even pre-pandemic," she said.

Statistics from the Ontario Workplace Safety and Insurance Board show support workers were six times more likely to be injured on the job than a police officer or firefighter in 2017, she said.

There's no official accreditation needed to become a personal support worker. Most enter the homes having completed a one-year certificate program, eager to help people, but that's difficult to do with a ratio of as many as 12 residents to one worker.

This is to say nothing of the lack of benefits and job security that has workers trying to cobble together enough hours at several long-term care homes to make a living.

That makes it hard to recruit people to the job.

"You get what you pay for, unfortunately," she said.

It's difficult to gather information about who these workers are, but the University of Alberta's Translating Research in Elder Care program estimates many are immigrants or people of colour, and the jobs are overwhelmingly staffed by women.

The federal and provincial governments have stepped in to provide temporary wage increases to long-term care workers who have suddenly been deemed essential during the pandemic, but conditions have far from improved, Ferrier said.

The Canadian Support Workers Association has been trying to shine a light on the issues for years, and has called for those workers to be licensed, regulated and accredited as a step toward fixing long-term care.

Ferrier said she is now in talks with the Ontario government to create some kind of recognized regulatory body for personal support workers, but can't say if or when the change will come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.

By Ottawa;Ontario;Canada, The Canadian Press