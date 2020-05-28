COVID-19 test centres will 'pop up' in Scarborough, and all are invited

After two months of steering most people away from COVID-19 assessment centres in Scarborough, Toronto Public Health is trying something very different.

Starting Friday, May 29, if you live in part of Scarborough with some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases, the test will come to you.

‘Pop-up’ testing centres at five locations will each open on a different day for anyone who thinks they might be infected – whether they are front-line workers or not.

Even people without symptoms are encouraged to come, Scarborough Health Network said Thursday.