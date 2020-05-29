Pandemic crushes economy in first quarter

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy in the first quarter had its worst showing since 2009 as steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses across the country to close their doors and lay off workers.

The agency said Friday gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 8.2 per cent in the first three months of 2020.

The collapse came as gross domestic product for March fell 7.2 per cent as restrictions by public health officials began rolling out during the month, including school closures, border shutdowns and travel restrictions.

Events earlier in the quarter also had a drag on GDP with Statistics Canada pointing to the Ontario teachers' strike and rail blockades in February, as well as a drop in oil prices.

Household spending, a backbone of the Canadian economy, was down 2.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, the steepest quarterly drop ever recorded.

The drop in household spending was broad, affecting goods and services.

Statistics Canada said new car purchases were down 8.8 per cent, trucks and vans by 9.4 per cent and used cars by 10.1 per cent owing to "income uncertainty," more people working from home and the closure of dealerships in some provinces, including Ontario and Quebec.

Housing spending on clothing and footwear dropped as well by 16.4 per cent, as did spending on food, beverage and accommodation services — by 10.9 per cent — and air transport — by 15.7 per cent — as bars and restaurants were ordered closed and travel restrictions kicked in.

Instead, spending on going out became money spent staying in, Statistics Canada said.

Spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7.2 per cent in the first quarter, while there was a six-per-cent rise in spending on alcoholic beverages.