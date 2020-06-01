Durham groups using creativity to support kids and youth programming during coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile McCannell and her team are looking at every scenario possible for restoring in-person programs with a reduced number of participants as social distance and gathering restrictions are eased.

Her homework includes everything from sourcing personal protective equipment like face shields to looking at space options from schools to churches.

McCannell is adamant that the health and safety of the girls and her staff is paramount and must be addressed before in-person programs resume.

At PFLAG Durham Region, president Jake Farr already knows the organization’s marquee program for youth is cancelled this year. The province has announced the closure of all overnight camps which means PFLAG won’t run Camp Rainbow Phoenix this year, a one-week overnight camp with about 60 participants aged 13 to 17.

“(The camp) really gives them a place to be who they are in their sexual identity and gender identity ... it gives them a safe space,” said Farr.

Instead, PFLAG is now organizing a virtual camp and involving the youth mentors who would have attended Camp Rainbow Phoenix and looking at incorporating popular aspects of the event including a talent show.

The organization is also offering virtual meetings and discussions after in-person events were cancelled, but Farr said there are challenges.

For example youth may not have access to Wi-Fi at home and places where they could normally log-on — like libraries and coffee shops — are closed. In some cases, youth may not feel comfortable fully participating in discussions at home knowing their family could walk in or overhear them.

“For them to be online in a group that matches who they are, they wouldn’t be able to fully participate,” said Farr.

PFLAG was also forced to cancel its annual gala in March due to the pandemic and Farr said fundraising will be a challenge in an economic downturn. For the most part, the group has suspended fundraising activities for now and knows the coming year will be a challenge.

“In this case, massive amounts of people are losing their jobs and they’re already donating now to COVID relief,” he said.

Oshawa-based Their Opportunity supports 14,000 kids annually in 53 cities across Canada including helping 3,000 under-served Durham kids access sports and recreation programs.

As community groups were forced to close in-person programs due to COVID-19, the organization also shifted to offering virtual programs and leveraged connections from local groups like the Oshawa Kicks soccer club to professional and Olympic athletes to share content to engage kids.

That includes launching 30dc.theiropportunity.com, a 30-day challenge aimed at helping kids five to 18 with their physical and mental health.

Like PFLAG and Girls Inc., Their Opportunity has had to cancel fundraising events that support the organization’s programs said president Randy Gill and he says the funding will be needed more than ever to help kids access programs when COVID restrictions ease.

“It’s made us be more creative in the way that we’re dealing with our program and fundraising initiatives,” said Gill. “Our philosophy is turning every obstacle into an opportunity and though this has crippled our ability to do regular fundraising activities, it’s pushed us to come up with new ideas and solutions to keep our kids and families active and our organization moving forward.”

Their Opportunity is now planning a virtual ride across Canada fundraiser where participants log kilometres where biked, walked and rollerbladed as well as working with supporters reschedule events like the golf tournament hosted by retired hockey player Wendel Clark.

Gill said his organization, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, is also preparing to quickly launch programs when restrictions are eased and sees a parks program run in conjunction with the City of Oshawa as potentially among the first to return.

“We’re optimistic about what the future holds for Their Opportunity and the community we serve, because we will be back to the next normal … things have changed for us so many times just in a short 10-year span because being agile and optimistic is what drives us forward and what drives people to our cause.”

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: We reached out to three local groups who support kids and youth to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them and what they're doing to support kids in the community. PFLAG Durham, Girls Inc. and Their Opportunity shared their commitment to supporting youth who are experiencing a great deal of stress due to the pandemic.