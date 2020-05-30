Finances are a very emotional issue today. Determine to live day to day; it is hard to anticipate the long-range security picture. Old positions end to make way for the new. Provide for yourself before giving to others. Tonight: Stress lifts; easier times are coming.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your motivation and enthusiasm help you accomplish a great deal, if you steer clear of petty confrontations. Love has a transcendent quality. You might have a dream or vision about an ancient spiritual link with a loved one. Tonight: Indulge yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will be especially sympathetic and kind to those in need. Great satisfaction comes from involvement in charitable projects. You will have an active inner life. Many of your deepest thoughts and feelings will be internalized. Tonight: Begin a journal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your circle of acquaintances has added sparkle today. Network with new groups. You select new goals. Extra energy and ambition bless your social life. Some tension brews with a competitive colleague. Brush it off as best you can. Tonight: Be gentle with your body.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Ignore gossip around you today. Get the facts straight before voicing your opinions. You become aware of how important it is to use language with care. Do not make impulsive changes regarding your career. Decide to hold on for a while. Tonight: Your universe is expanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

You feel relief upon waking up. This ushers in elevated consciousness and freedom of expression. Imported items, faraway places and exotic cultures will fascinate you today. There is an awareness of how big the world is and how much it offers. Tonight: Relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you become aware of how financial moves made by others affect your spending power. If you probe, interesting but unsettling secrets come to light. If you don't want to know, don't ask. Tonight: Truths are easier to accept.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be sensitive to the needs of partners and relatives. Resist the temptation to be evasive if demands arise. People listen to your ideas with more patience, and stress dissipates by the evening. It's an optimum time to spend with loved ones. Tonight: Date night.

BORN TODAY: Voice actor Mel Blanc (1908), clarinetist Benny Goodman (1909), actor Michael J. Pollard (1939)

