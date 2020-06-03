Even during a global pandemic, the shows must go on — and so, too, must our celebration of them.

The biggest winners in this year’s Toronto Theatre Critics Awards include Outside the March, Obsidian Theatre Company, and Crow’s Theatre. The awards cover productions from late May 2019 to mid-March 2020, when COVID-19 abruptly cut the season short.

The 14 prizes include a special citation for a creative response to the pandemic, awarded to Outside the March for their ongoing “Ministry of Mundane Mysteries” phone theatre series.

“The Flick,” an Outside the March and Crow’s Theatre co-production of Annie Baker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about three young adults working in a rundown cinema, picked up several awards.

These include best international play (for Baker), best production of a play (directed by Mitchell Cushman), and best design (Nick Blais, Nick Bottomley, Anahita Dehbonehie and Richard Feren). As well, “The Flick” shares the award for best ensemble of a play (Colin Doyle, Amy Keating, Durae McFarlane and Brendan McMurtry-Howlett), with that of Obsidian’s “Pass Over” (Kaleb Alexander, Mazin Elsadig and Alex McCooeye).

Philip Akin, who after 14 seasons will leave his position as Obsidian’s artistic director this summer, tied with a worthy adversary — himself — as best director of a play. He takes the double-barrelled win for Antoinette Nwandu’s “Pass Over,” a dark comedy about anti-Black systemic racism which played at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, and the Obsidian/Harold Green Jewish Theatre co-production of Anna Ziegler’s play about sexual consent in universities, “Actually.”

This capped an outstanding season for Obsidian; its co-production with Musical Stage Company of “Caroline, or Change” picked up two awards. R&B star Jully Black, in her debut stage performance as the title character, shares the award for best lead performance in a musical with Chilina Kennedy, who won for her performance in the touring production of “The Band’s Visit” at the Ed Mirvish Theatre last fall.

Black’s co-star, Vanessa Sears won the best supporting performance in a musical award for her role as Caroline’s daughter Emmie in “Caroline, or Change.”

“The Jungle,” a drama by Anthony MacMahon and Thomas McKechnie that depicts a young couple’s struggles to keep their finances above water in today’s Toronto, won the best new Canadian play award; it premiered at Tarragon Theatre last October.

Two actors in two separate Soulpepper Theatre productions — Amy Rutherford in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and Daren A. Herbert in “Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train” — tied for the best lead performance in a play, while Sarah Dodd took home honours for best supporting performance in a play for “Marjorie Prime” at the Coal Mine Theatre.