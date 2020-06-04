Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Looking for something a little different in the crime/action genre? You might try Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn featuring a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Junee Smollett-Bell, Chris Messina and starring Ella Jay Basco in her feature film debut.

The movie begins with an upset Harley Quinn (Robbie) having recently broken up with the Joker. When super-villain Roman Sionis (McGregor) and his trusted sidekick (Messina) look to control Gotham City, part of their plan involves putting a target on a young girl (Basco). Coming to her defence (and initially not for all the right reasons) are four women – Harley, Black Canary (Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Perez) who team up to take on the powerful Sionis.

Told by Harley Quinn, this movie is based on characters from DC Comics. It won’t be for everyone (it took me a while to warm up to it) but give it time as it is a fun, albeit quite different, action/crime flick.

This 2-disc set has the movie on 4K and Blu-ray along with numerous special features.

Star Trek: Short Treks

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Fans of the entertaining series Star Trek: Discovery will enjoy this collection of nine, stand-alone short stories. The collection includes “short treks” featuring Ensign Silvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Commander Saru (Doug Jones), Spock (Ethan Peck), Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Craft (Aldis Hodge), Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn). There are also animated shorts – including one featuring a tardigrade – which are fun.

Star Trek: Discovery fans will learn more about the characters and themes of the show with these nine “shorts” that expands the show’s storyline. In addition to almost two hours of shorts, there is almost another hour of special features.