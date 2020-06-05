A long-term bond might loosen. Your natural pride and confidence make you feel surprised by rejection. Although you are deeply affectionate and will take a disappointment with difficulty, your lion dignity carries you through. Tonight: Children are especially precious to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Repairs and cleaning around your home might require attention. Be patient with less-than-perfect family situations. Make constructive efforts at improvement. Problems will smooth over by the end of the day. Tonight: To your surprise, many social approaches and invitations come your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Now is the time to make the dream of writing for publication a reality. An unusual person might be visible in your neighbourhood. Good or bad neighbours are not quite as they appear. You revaluate your first impressions. Tonight: Let go of outdated possessions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There is an urge to acquire new belongings and to discard those that are superfluous. Treasure and appreciate what truly matters and let go of the rest. Today you examine what material possessions and wealth really mean to you. Tonight: New values emerge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is quite a magical day. There is a hint of myth and legend, a larger than life quality around you. Enjoy meetings, functions and the wider parameters of activity, but keep a sense of balance and perspective. Do not neglect details. Tonight: Keep promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Time spent alone is refreshing and healing. Daydreams are especially vivid and meaningful. Analyze them and enjoy new insights into your own psyche. You will revel in quiet outdoor scenery. Tonight: Friends surprise you with an invitation to a new social group.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your social life is bright and active today. You will be eager to get to know an acquaintance better. A friendship might propel you toward new spiritual awareness or artistic expression. Tonight: Make or buy gifts that suggest humour and a personal message.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your sensitive nature has been challenged by scandals in the professional world in past years. Now this trend is being replaced with new excitement, even a bit of glamour, in your social life. Recognize your long-range goals. Tonight: Select the proper group affiliations for yourself.

BORN TODAY: Writer Spalding Gray (1941), musician Laurie Anderson (1947), actor Mark Wahlberg (1971)

