It’s been 83 days since my university closed.

It’s been 83 days of feeling almost every emotion under the sun. It’s been 83 days of trying to navigate the new world we live in due to COVID-19.

However, it has only been three days since Healthy Youth Network officially launched the 2020 virtual edition of the Flamborough Paint Challenge: Stop and Smell the Flowers.

Stop and Smell the Flowers was submitted by mother-daughter duo of Julie and Stella Schaafsma and promotes the idea that while not everything has been all sunshine and flowers lately, we still need to take a moment to stop and appreciate what we do have right now.

The Schaafsmas challenge everyone to draw a simple flower. Within each petal of the flower write or draw something that’s been important to you, helped motivate you, or made you smile during isolation and physical distancing.

Draw with either chalk, paint, crayons, or anything you can get your hands on. Your canvas can be the sidewalk, a window, paper, or even your screen!

We know that the internet and the media can be a daunting place right now with constant coverage and discussions of COVID-19, and that sometimes we just need a break from that.

So instead of filling our news feeds with more of what we’ve lost or what we’re missing out on right now, let’s take a moment to reflect on what we do have and the good that’s come from this.

While my life has been turned upside down in 83 days, I’ve also had 83 days to spend with my pets. I’ve had 83 days to learn how to make bread from scratch. I’ve had 83 days to eat a family dinner every night.

It’s easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life and COVID-19 has only added to that. So maybe take some time to do what the Schaafsma’s have encouraged us to do; stop and smell the flowers.