The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous stress for many people, but the high cost of electricity is now one less thing you will have to worry about.
Our government is continuing to support electricity consumers by providing price stability and greater customer choice, while also helping those struggling to pay their energy bills.
The province is investing $9 million in the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program. It will provide one-time payments to consumers who need help paying down an electricity bill debt incurred over the period of the pandemic.
Applications will be available through local utilities in the upcoming months.
Our government is also supporting businesses by investing $8 million to help small businesses with their hydro bills. Businesses can apply to the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business.
In addition, the winter disconnection ban will be extended until the end of July. It will guarantee no one is disconnected from their natural gas or electricity service during these unsettling times.
As Ontarians continue to learn and work from home, the suspension of time-of-use rates will continue.
As of June 1, customers are being billed based on a new fixed COVID-19 Recovery Rate of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour.
This fixed rate will apply to time-of-use customer bills 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The COVID-19 Recovery Rate will be in place until Oct. 31.
Starting Nov. 1, customers can choose a plan that best suits their household and lifestyle. They will have the option of time-of-use electricity rates or tiered pricing. Tiered pricing will offer a set rate up to a certain level of consumption.
Our government recognizes that consumers need stability and assistance to help them through this COVID-19 crisis.
Since March 24, we have invested over $175 million to deliver emergency rate relief to residential, farm and small business electricity consumers with the suspension of time-of-use pricing.
This investment was made to protect the people of Ontario from a marked increase in electricity rates as they did their part by staying home to prevent the further spread of the virus.
And please, continue to do your best to stop the spread of COVID-19. Even as the numbers trend downward, we still have to be on guard.
Practise social distancing, wear a mask if you’re around other people in public and please, please, please, wash your hands!
— Donna Skelly is the MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous stress for many people, but the high cost of electricity is now one less thing you will have to worry about.
Our government is continuing to support electricity consumers by providing price stability and greater customer choice, while also helping those struggling to pay their energy bills.
The province is investing $9 million in the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program. It will provide one-time payments to consumers who need help paying down an electricity bill debt incurred over the period of the pandemic.
Applications will be available through local utilities in the upcoming months.
Our government is also supporting businesses by investing $8 million to help small businesses with their hydro bills. Businesses can apply to the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business.
In addition, the winter disconnection ban will be extended until the end of July. It will guarantee no one is disconnected from their natural gas or electricity service during these unsettling times.
As Ontarians continue to learn and work from home, the suspension of time-of-use rates will continue.
As of June 1, customers are being billed based on a new fixed COVID-19 Recovery Rate of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour.
This fixed rate will apply to time-of-use customer bills 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The COVID-19 Recovery Rate will be in place until Oct. 31.
Starting Nov. 1, customers can choose a plan that best suits their household and lifestyle. They will have the option of time-of-use electricity rates or tiered pricing. Tiered pricing will offer a set rate up to a certain level of consumption.
Our government recognizes that consumers need stability and assistance to help them through this COVID-19 crisis.
Since March 24, we have invested over $175 million to deliver emergency rate relief to residential, farm and small business electricity consumers with the suspension of time-of-use pricing.
This investment was made to protect the people of Ontario from a marked increase in electricity rates as they did their part by staying home to prevent the further spread of the virus.
And please, continue to do your best to stop the spread of COVID-19. Even as the numbers trend downward, we still have to be on guard.
Practise social distancing, wear a mask if you’re around other people in public and please, please, please, wash your hands!
— Donna Skelly is the MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous stress for many people, but the high cost of electricity is now one less thing you will have to worry about.
Our government is continuing to support electricity consumers by providing price stability and greater customer choice, while also helping those struggling to pay their energy bills.
The province is investing $9 million in the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program. It will provide one-time payments to consumers who need help paying down an electricity bill debt incurred over the period of the pandemic.
Applications will be available through local utilities in the upcoming months.
Our government is also supporting businesses by investing $8 million to help small businesses with their hydro bills. Businesses can apply to the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business.
In addition, the winter disconnection ban will be extended until the end of July. It will guarantee no one is disconnected from their natural gas or electricity service during these unsettling times.
As Ontarians continue to learn and work from home, the suspension of time-of-use rates will continue.
As of June 1, customers are being billed based on a new fixed COVID-19 Recovery Rate of 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour.
This fixed rate will apply to time-of-use customer bills 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The COVID-19 Recovery Rate will be in place until Oct. 31.
Starting Nov. 1, customers can choose a plan that best suits their household and lifestyle. They will have the option of time-of-use electricity rates or tiered pricing. Tiered pricing will offer a set rate up to a certain level of consumption.
Our government recognizes that consumers need stability and assistance to help them through this COVID-19 crisis.
Since March 24, we have invested over $175 million to deliver emergency rate relief to residential, farm and small business electricity consumers with the suspension of time-of-use pricing.
This investment was made to protect the people of Ontario from a marked increase in electricity rates as they did their part by staying home to prevent the further spread of the virus.
And please, continue to do your best to stop the spread of COVID-19. Even as the numbers trend downward, we still have to be on guard.
Practise social distancing, wear a mask if you’re around other people in public and please, please, please, wash your hands!
— Donna Skelly is the MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.