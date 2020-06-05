The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous stress for many people, but the high cost of electricity is now one less thing you will have to worry about.

Our government is continuing to support electricity consumers by providing price stability and greater customer choice, while also helping those struggling to pay their energy bills.

The province is investing $9 million in the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program. It will provide one-time payments to consumers who need help paying down an electricity bill debt incurred over the period of the pandemic.

Applications will be available through local utilities in the upcoming months.