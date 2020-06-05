It’s June. We’re nearly three months into the COVID-19 life change.

Any other year, I’d be writing about Buskerfest, Canada Day, this event and that. Instead it’s been about restrictions, cancellations, changes, announcements, and warnings to wash your hands and keep your distance. Oh, and by the way, don’t visit with anyone you don’t live with.

One day, perhaps, we’ll look back on this time in awe, proud that we “survived the pandemic.”

Today, it’s growing thin on some people. I can see it in my inbox. Emails come fast and furious: about noise, speeding, neighbour issues, and any number of other things.

In addition, we’ve figured out how to hold meetings online — a pandemic won’t hold us back.

So now my calendar is filling up with city meetings again. And while things are heating up, businesses continue to suffer and many are still not allowed to open their doors; thousands of people are unemployed and many who are employed are struggling with daycare options now that the schools are firmly shuttered until fall and daycare centres are closed.

Meanwhile, there are kindnesses: the woman who gave someone money to pay their bill at Shopper’s Drug Mart, simply because someone had done that for her the day before and she wanted to pay it forward; the family that’s feeding the elderly woman, down the street, who they didn’t know before COVID-19; the coloured rocks and window signs that magically appear bearing encouraging and hopeful messages; the family dinners that we didn’t have time for before COVID-19; or buying takeout — simply to support the local restaurant or shop owner through this difficult time.

The list is long.

Julie and I continue to work to keep up with our inboxes and I continue to meet to keep up with the work at council. We’ll be here throughout.

And I’ll keep posting or sharing my email updates about things of importance to Ward 13.