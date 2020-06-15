It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are and how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

The outrage evoked by the unjust death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in the United States, has made us painfully aware we have work to do here when it comes to racism.

As media we have an important role to play in sparking change.

I have joined Torstar’s editorial leaders in endorsing seven calls to action from the Canadian Journalists of Colour (CJOC ) and Canadian Association of Black Journalists (CABJ), found here: https://www.cjoc.net/white-paper.