June is the month of student graduations, prom parties and family celebrations.

Although 2020 graduations will look different this year, it is no less a time for you to celebrate. This is still your month to celebrate, so make your celebration memorable.

Wear that prom dress or debonair suit and decorate your graduation caps as only you can. Cross the stage on your front lawn, make a video.

COVID-19 cannot take away all that you have learned and accomplished. Your future will be bright; just follow your shining star. I wish you all the best for your future.

A new combined police and fire station is being proposed for Waterdown. Together with staff, police, fire and my office, we have worked hard to bring this priority project to the community.

Since council approval was confirmed in the March 2020 budget to build a new fire station in Waterdown, the conversation to combine the two came together quickly.

I encourage all residents, rural, farms, and businesses to complete an important online survey to provide feedback on your experience with internet connectivity in Flamborough. The survey can be found at available at bit.ly/2ziyjhz.

This survey is part of a project studying the economic benefits of broadband investment, as modern infrastructure availability is critical for our communities.

An MTO Public Information Centre will be held online at www.Hwy403Hwy6PreliminaryDesignEA.ca on June 25 to receive community feedback on a Ministry of Transportation Preliminary Design and Class Environmental Assessment Study for the Highway 403 and Highway 6 interchange infrastructure upgrade.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to join this first of two PICs for this study, which will present the study process, existing conditions, findings of the traffic analysis, and the process for evaluating alternatives, as well as receive feedback.