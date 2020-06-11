The Flamborough Connects’ Youth Opportunities Program is gearing up to connect local youth to work and volunteer opportunities in the area.

This year, the program will be facilitated remotely, and we are encouraging youth and employers to sign up and post gigs on the Flamborough Connects Gigit Marketplace. We will provide virtual support and training to help those needing a little added tech support.

Whether you own a business and are looking for part-time, full-time or occasional help, a busy parent looking for a mature youth to help keep the kids engaged, or a senior looking for yard and household help, the Youth Opportunities Program can help you support youth while helping yourself.

With the closure of schools, the uncertainty about fall programming, and the current closure of many businesses, youth are experiencing unprecedented challenges. Many young people have been forced to move back in with their parents as they wait to see if and when their employers will reopen. Many are unsure where their academic paths will lead.

The Government of Canada expanded the eligibility for the Canada Summer Jobs program to include youth up to 30 years of age. There is no longer a return to school component and due to COVID-19, there has been some flexibility on the length of time a business can hire a youth. There are also some specific subsidy programs that include:

• A taxable benefit of $1,250 every four weeks to eligible students or $2,000 to eligible students with dependents or with disability who are not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or Employment Insurance or unable to work due to COVID-19. This benefit is available from May to August 2020.

• The Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG), which will help students gain valuable work experience and skills while they help their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. For students who choose to do national service and serve their communities, the new CSSG will provide up to $5,000 toward their education in the fall. More details will be made available on the “I Want to Help” platform soon.

For more information about the federal government’s programs for students and youth during the pandemic, visit Canada.ca.

Flamborough Connects is grateful to the Rotary Club of Waterdown for their annual support of the Youth Opportunities Program.

For more information, please call 905-689-7880.