The veil to the other world grows thinner, and a meaningful message from a loved one who has passed on is likely to arrive. You experience a sense of deeper peace regarding the inevitable cycles of death, birth and rebirth. Tonight: Management of debts/expenses.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A loved one shares ideas about spectacular summer vacation plans that have been put on hold. Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects that will involve you. A legal matter might require your attention. Tonight: You can make a decision about a partnership.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Health and fitness are important considerations. Learn all you can about preventative medicine. Pay attention to what makes you feel ill or well. Companions are in a cycle of change; do not take this personally. Tonight: Refuse to give energy to individuals who disappoint you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Love and romance are highlighted favourably today. Develop promising relationships by taking the initiative. Take time to be certain of what you truly desire. Do not commit on a whim. Tonight: Interesting but erratic time with children.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions about changes concerning your residence and family life are highlighted today. Use humour and tolerance if impatience or anger builds regarding a relative. You could change your mind about how and where you want to live. Tonight: Understanding with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Your judgment is good and your mind is alert. It is a good time to attend to transportation needs. Conversations provide new perspectives. Those closest to you long to explore and grow. Everyone is ready to stretch their wings. Tonight: Return calls and emails.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Thoughts revolve around adding to your earning power and perfecting a new job skill. It is easy to make adjustments and resolve long-standing financial dilemmas. Hunches and synchronicities should be heeded. Tonight: Make the most of the new opportunities the universe offers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

With a nature that combines romance with intuition, you are sensitive to the point of being genuinely psychic. Ongoing discussions slowly bring important information to light. A cycle of great progress begins. Active pursuits are favoured. Tonight: It is your night.

BORN TODAY: Artist Egon Schiele (1890), diarist Anne Frank (1929), comedian Jim Nabors (1930)

www.madalynaslan.com